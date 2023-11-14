42nd Fajr International Film Festival.
Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF)
Founded in 1982 and set in the heart of Iran’s capital city Tehran, Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF) is Iran’s largest annual film festival. It is an event that celebrates cultural exchange, displays creative achievements of highly acclaimed cineastes and pays tribute to quality local, regional and international films. Since its establishment, FIFF has played an important role in the development of the Iranian Cinema. Every year, veteran directors and new filmmakers devotedly present their works in the festival. Moreover, FIFF provides a unique platform in this geographic region for an interchange of professional experience and international meetings.
Over the years, FIFF has been honored by numerous great film figures who have also worked closely with the festival as respectable Jury Members, such as Volker Schlondorff, Krzysztof Zanussi,
Robert Chartoff, Semih Kaplanoglu, Bruce Beresford, Percy Adlon, Paul Cox, Shyam Benegal, Bela Tarr, Jan Troell, Helma Sanders-Brahms, Elia Suleiman, Agnieszka Holland, Andrey Zvyagintsev, Rustam Ibragimbekov, just to name a few among other influential figures.
Furthermore, a few of the most unforgettable and groundbreaking films, made by great filmmakers in the prime of their career, that were honored and awarded in different sections of the festival
including the works of Hirokazu Kore-eda, Nuri Bulge Ceylan, Hans-Christian Schmid, Laurent Cantet, Dennis Gansel, Andrey Zvyagintsev, Florian Henckel Von Donnersmarck and so forth.
During different editions of FIFF, brilliant auteur filmmakers such as Costa-Gavras, Francesco Rosi, Theo Angelopoulos, Mario Monicellli, Moustapha Akkad, Darius Khondji, etc.… have been awarded with lifetime achievement prizes. This year, we will celebrate the 42nd edition of Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran from February 1st to 11th, 2024.
42nd Fajr International Film Festival
(International Section)
The International Section of 42nd Fajr International Film Festival aims to identify quality international and national films and to strengthen and encourage the production of works aligned with
the Iranian cinema. This edition of the festival is scheduled to be held from February 1 to 11, 2024 in Tehran in two competitive sections and a non-competitive section.
A.International Competition Section (Cinema Salvation):
In this section, priority will be given to films dealing with topics seeking justice, discouraging oppression, arrogance, global terrorism, violence and extremism, encouraging Islamic awakening,
transcendent lifestyle, family-orientation, human rights, highlighting moral, spiritual and religious teachings, fighting against discrimination, highlighting culture and civilization through artistic expression and thus striving to guide contemporary man towards happiness.
Awards:
The jury will award the following prizes to the selected films:
- Crystal Simorgh for Best Film
- Crystal Simorgh for Best Director
- Crystal Simorgh for Best Script
- Special Jury Award
- Crystal Simorgh for Outstanding Artistic Contribution
- Eastern Vista (Films from Asian-Islamic Countries):
In this section, films from Asian-Islamic countries that can help elevate cinema with a transcendental approach in the world will be selected.
Awards:
The jury will award the following prizes:
- Crystal Simorgh for Best Film
- Crystal Simorgh for Best Director
- Crystal Simorgh for Best Script
- Special Jury Award
- Crystal Simorgh for Outstanding Artistic Contribution
- Festival of Festivals:
In this section, selected Iranian and foreign films presented in international festivals will be showcased non-competitively.
- Events:
- Inter-Faith Award:
- Trophy + Diploma of Honor awarded to the film director for the best work encouraging
reconciliation and dialogue between religions.
- Resistance Award:
- Trophy + Diploma of Honor awarded to the film director for the best work in the axis of
resistance and Islamic awakening.
- Special Screenings:
- Retrospective of World Cinema
- Film Market
- The regulations of this section will be published in due time.
Rules & Regulations of International Section:
- Registration period is from September 23 to November 21, 2023. All films must be submitted through the official festival website at www.fajriff.com by the producer or the legal international
distributor of the film within this period.
- Accepted Format: Non-encrypted DCP, Apple ProRes 4444 or Full HD File (plus a Blu-ray backup) with English subtitles.
- Year of Completion (for Competitive Sections): January 2022 and afterwards
- Duration of Feature Films: at least 75 minutes running time.
- Films with World and International Premieres will have priority but submitted films must have Iran Premiere at least.
- Submitted film should not have any release (theatrically, on Video/DVD/TV/internet/VOD) before the date of the festival in Iran.
- The Festival Director selects and officially invites the films to participate in the festival.
- Iranian films registered in the national section do not need to re-register in the international sections and will be automatically evaluated.
- By submitting the film to the festival, the applicant agrees to all the Rules and Regulations of the festival. It is worth mentioning that, after the official announcement of the festival and receiving the approval from the producer or the legal distributor of the films, there is no possibility for cancelling the screenings.
Contact details:
Address: 2454, Corner of Lankaran St.,
Vali-Asr Ave., Tehran 1434843631 Iran
Tel: + 98 (21) 66736840 – 66747826
www.fajriff.com