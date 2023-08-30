Call for 8th Fajr International Handicrafts & Traditional Arts Festival.
The Fajr Handicrafts and Traditional Arts festival is an international event which provides the opportunity for competing the most prominent and valuable handicrafts and traditional arts products which have been created by master artisans. This festival which is organized and held in the global geographical scop, exhibit the most prominent creative works of art in terms of design, technique and the quality of raw materials in the frame work of fine and excellent works of arts. It also provides a suitable situation for competition and at the same time provides a technical and approved infrastructure for modeling the procedure.
Terms and conditions for submitting products of Iranian Artisans (For Exhibition)
- Products must be created fine and excellent according to criteria, and must be distinguished and unique in terms of design and artistic quality.
- Every artisan is allowed to submit 3 of his/her latest created and unique products in case of not submitting it/them to any other events/programs.
- The products submitted or exhibited in previous Fair Festivals are not accepted in this festival.
- All submitted products should have separate ID card including the following: Name of product, production technique, size and dimension, raw material, and name of creator/artisan
- All applicants are requested to submit high quality photo of the product along with the information including: name of product, production technique, name of creator/artisan, city, country, telephone and mobile number and post address to the focal point of the festival: [email protected] no later than 15 December 2023.
- Products are selected in 2 phases: in phase 1, the photos of products are evaluated by the jury and in Phase 2, the products are evaluated by the jury and in case of fulfilling the criteria would be exhibited in the festival exhibition. The evaluation and selection of the products in phase 1 does not imply qualification to enter the exhibition.
Terms and conditions for submitting products of Other Countries’ Artisans (For Exhibition)
- Products must be creative, fine and excellent in terms of design and artistic quality
- Products should be submitted by Cultural attaché of embassies or World Crafts Council to the secretariate of the festival
- Products could be carried by one person regarding weight and size
- In case a product needs a box or special package, it should be submitted with required equipment.
Date, Time and Venue
- Deadline for submitting application form and photo: 15 December 2023
- Virtual evaluation and announcement the primary results, phase 1: 25 December 2023
- Deadline for submitting products to the secretariat for 8th Fajr international Crafts festival: 15 January 2024
- Final physical evaluation, phase 2: 20 February 2024
- Venue for submitting products: The Secretariate for Fajr Handicrafts and traditional arts Festival. Kushk Mansion
- Venue of Exhibition for selected products: Iran National Museum, no:1, professor Rollen St, 30 Tir St, Emam Khomeini St, Tehran, Iran
- Inauguration of Exhibition: 18 February 2024
- Open to visit: 18-22 February 2024 every day from 10 to 16
- Closing ceremony Date and Venue: 22 February 2024, Conference Hall, Milad Tower
- The secretariat venue of Fajr International Handicrafts and Traditional art Festival: Kushk Mansion, no: 31, Mohanna Ally Corner, Taghavi St,
Ferdowsi St, Tehran, Iran. Postal Code: 1145686314
Telephone: 021 66728895 Fax: 021 66343491
- Date of workshops:19-21 February 2024
- Social Networks: Bale, Ita, Rubika, sorosh plus: sarvesiminefajr
- Aparat: sarvesiminefajr
- Official Website: ssfajr.ir
Awards: Sarv-e Simin Award and cash/non cash award for 6 award winners, 3 finalists from Iran and 3 Finalist from the countries of the region, honorary Diploma and cash/non cash award for 6 award winners, 3 finalists from Iran and 3 Finalist from the countries of the region.
Contact person/s:
Ms. Vida Tavahodi
Director General of Education & Promotion of Handicrafts
Traditional Arts & Handicrafts Deputy
Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts (MCTH)
& Representative of Vice President/WCC-APR
Tel: +98 912 277 5853
WhatsApp: +98 912 277 5853
Instagram: vidatavahodi
Ms. Mitra Narvand
Senior Expert of International Affairs Office,
Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts (MCTH)
Tel: +98 9128025009
Email: [email protected]
Side events:
- Celebrating handicrafts and traditional arts veterans (Homay-e Honar)
- Choosing the best MA and PHD thesis in the field of handicrafts and traditional arts of Iran
- Celebrating top producer of handicrafts and traditional arts in Iran
- Celebrating the best product packaging of handicrafts and traditional arts
- Celebrating the best functional design for handicrafts products
- Celebrating top exporter of handicrafts and successful brands,
- Celebrating children who continue the path of their parents in producing handicrafts, (Rebirth of SARV)
- Holding specialized meetings and workshops
- Celebrating top documentaries on handicrafts and performing local dances.
Accommodation and transportation:
Please note that the nominees need to incur the following expenses:
– Travel, Stay, Food and other applicable cost during visit to Tehran for the award ceremony
– Accommodation and Hospitality will be covered by the Islamic Republic of Iran for one person from each sub region.