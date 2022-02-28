La quinta edizione del dialogo interculturale tra l’Iran e Italia.
L’Istituto della Enciclopedia Italiana Treccani in collaborazione con l’Associazione Internazionale di Studi sul Mediterraneo e Oriente presentano
Fifth Edition of Intercultural Dialogue Italy-Iran
Technology and Protection of Cultural HeritageMercoledì 02 marzo 2022
10.30-12.30am:
Greetings from the authorities (chair: H.E. Giuseppe Perrone, Ambassador of Italy in Tehran)
Prof. Franco Gallo, Chairman of the Institute of the Italian Encyclopedia
Dr Imani Pour, President, ICRO
H.E. Hamid Bayat, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Rome
H.E.Giuseppe Perrone, Ambassador of Italy in Tehran
Prof. Mohammad Moghimi, Rector of the University of Tehran
Prof. Marco Mancini, Deputy Rector for Administration and Resource Planning, Sapienza University
Prof. (Emeritus) Adriano Rossi, President, ISMEO
Dr Massimo Bray, Director General of the Institute of the Italian Encyclopedia
per poter seguire il programma cliccare sul seguente link entrando come l’ospite
https://www.skyroom.online/ch/institute-cultural/technology-and-protection-of-cultural-heritage
3.00-6.00pm:
Reports (chair: Prof. Costanza Miliani, Director CNR/ISPC – Institute of Heritage Science)
Sec. 1 – The protection of cultural and landscape heritage in the 21st century
Prof. Salvatore Settis (Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei)
Prof. Mohammad Hassan Talebian (Associate Professor of Tehran University and adviser to the Minister for Cultural Heritage)
Sec. 2 – New technologies in archaeological research
Prof. Pierfrancesco Callieri (University of Bologna and ISMEO)
Prof. Rouhollah Shirazi (University of Sistan and Baluchestan)
Sec. 3 – New technologies in architectural and monumental restoration
Prof. Patrizia Trovalusci (Sapienza University, Rome)
Prof. Parsa Pahlavan (Ferdowsi University of Mashhad)
Prof. Mahmoud Golabchi (University of Tehran)
Sec. 4 – New technologies in diagnostics and conservation
Dr Giuseppa Fazio (formerly ISCR, Rome)
Dr Shahrzad Amin Shirazi (RICHT, Teheran)
Conclusione
